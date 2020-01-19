Shabana Azmi accident: FIR lodged against actor’s driver for ‘rash driving’

Azmi was returning to Mumbai from Pune in a Tata Safari car when her driver overtook the vehicle ahead of him from the left-most lane and crashed into a truck. Azmi was returning to Mumbai from Pune in a Tata Safari car when her driver overtook the vehicle ahead of him from the left-most lane and crashed into a truck.

An FIR has been registered against the driver of veteran actor Shabana Azmi who sustained injuries after her car rammed into a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.

In the report, the truck driver has accused Azmi’s driver Amlesh Kamat of rash driving, which resulted in the accident. “Due to rash driving by the driver, the car hit the moving truck on Pune-Mumbai Expressway which resulted in the accident,” the FIR read.

The case was registered under sections 279 (Rash driving on public way) and 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life/personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code besides sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

However, police said that since sections are bailable offenses, the actor’s driver will not be arrested and will be issued a notice instead.

Azmi was returning to Mumbai from Pune in a Tata Safari car when her driver overtook the vehicle ahead of him from the left-most lane and crashed into a truck.

Azmi, who was bleeding from the head and face, was rushed to MGM Medical College at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai by other motorists, said Inspector Vishwajeet Kaigade of Khalapur police station. The driver escaped with a few abrasions. Police said Azmi’s husband, lyricist Javed Akhtar, was also traveling in the same direction in another car.

Azmi was admitted to the hospital at 4.45 pm. She underwent CT scans and X-rays of the head, neck and chest, and ultrasonography of the abdomen, said Medical Superintendent Dr K R Salgotra.

“She suffered a subdural hematoma to the left side of her brain, a fracture below her right eye and injuries to her cervical spine. At her request, we shifted her to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri (West),” said Dr Salgotra.

However, later in the day, Dr Santosh Shetty, Executive Director and CEO of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, said, “She is stable and under observation here.”

