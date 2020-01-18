Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi/mumbai | Updated: January 18, 2020 5:23:17 pm
Noted actor Shabana Azmi was injured Saturday after her car rammed into a truck from behind on the Mumbai-Pune expressway near Khalapur toll plaza. Azmi has been moved to Panvel’s MGM hospital.
She was on her way to Khandala, where the family has a holiday home. Azmi was alone in the car along with the driver, while her husband and poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar was in a different car at the time of the accident.
More details awaited.
(With inputs from ENS)
