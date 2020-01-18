Follow Us:
Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway

Azmi was on her way to Khandala, where the family has a holiday home.

Noted actor Shabana Azmi was injured Saturday after her car rammed into a truck from behind on the Mumbai-Pune expressway near Khalapur toll plaza. Azmi has been moved to Panvel’s MGM hospital.

She was on her way to Khandala, where the family has a holiday home. Azmi was alone in the car along with the driver, while her husband and poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar was in a different car at the time of the accident.

More details awaited.

(With inputs from ENS)

