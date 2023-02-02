SFIO case: Bombay High Court allows Shraddha Binani to travel to London

The Bombay High Court Thursday allowed Shraddha Binani, the daughter of Binani Industries Limited promoter Braj Bhushan Binani, to travel this weekend to London, where she will stay till February 20.

A division bench of Justice Gautam S Patel and Justice Neela K Gokhale was hearing an interim application by Shraddha seeking permission to travel abroad in her plea challenging action by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) working under the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Shraddha, through senior advocate Venkatesh Dhond, submitted that she would likely travel on Friday or Saturday by direct flight to London as she would require to be there by February 6.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh representing the SFIO opposed the plea and stated that the fraud being investigated is to the tune of over Rs. 1500 crore and all her family was in the United Kingdom (UK) and the applicant’s father and sister have not appeared before the SFIO.

The bench, while allowing her permission to travel, directed her to set out the full particulars of her travel itinerary and also asked her to cooperate with the probe.

On November 14 2022, the high court bench led by Justice S V Gangapurwala dismissed Shraddha’s plea seeking to quash the summons issued by the SFIO on July 30, 2021, under Section 217 (Powers of inspectors) of the Companies Act, 2013.

The high court, while dismissing the plea, observed “the investigation is at the nascent stage” and did not interfere in the same. It rejected the plea without examining the merits of the case and noted the SFIO had only issued a summons and had not submitted any report to the Centre as yet.

Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi, Janak Dwarakadas, and Birendra Saraf, appearing for the petitioner, had submitted that the probe is undertaken purportedly under the Companies Law with regards to the affairs of Binani Cement Limited (BCL) and she was merely a non-executive director for a period between April 2012 and April 2014.

The BCL was acquired by the Aditya Birla Group-owned cement company through the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) in 2018 and it was renamed as UltraTech Nathdwara Cement.

Binani had said the probe was done between 2015 and 2017 which is beyond her tenure and the report with respect to suspect transactions of that period neither names nor implicates her.

She added that the “roving inquiry” sought to be made in respect of the petitioner’s personal information and documents is beyond the powers under Section 217 of the Companies Act.