“Merely making sound in own house can’t directly infer sexual intent,” HC grants pre-arrest bail to neighbour booked under SC/ST Act

Observing that “merely because a sound was created by accused in his own house cannot directly infer to be done with sexual intention towards the complainant woman,” the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court recently granted pre-arrest bail to three persons booked for atrocities against a member of Scheduled Caste.

A division bench bench of Justice Vibha V Kankanwadi and Justice Abhay S Waghwase passed a verdict earlier this month noting that the appellants who had challenged the sessions court order refusing relief to them, had initially tried to lodge complaints against the informant, however the police refused to register the same.

The bench said when a “law abiding citizen was adopting legal procedure and had gone to the Police Station to lodge the report, but his report has not been taken, then such person/s deserve to be protected.”

The informant woman, who is a neighbour of the three appellants including two men and a woman belonging to the same family, had alleged that one of them, a 34-year-old man, used to look at her in an ill manner outraging her modesty. She had alleged that the same man had shot video of her house from his mobile on November 28, 2021 and used to whistle from the terrace and would make noises with the help of utensils and would constantly blow the reverse horn of his vehicle.

The complainant had alleged that appellants pelted stones on her and injured her. The special judge under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 had in November, 2022 rejected anticipatory bail pleas by the said appellants, therefore the appeal before HC.

Advocate N B Narwade for the appellants submitted that the woman had lodged complaint against his clients as a “revenge” and they should be protected The complainant through advocate S D Kotkar opposed the plea.

The bench observed that the complainant had alleged that accused persons had abused her in chorus, however, caste of informant did not form the part of the abuse

“Still if we consider that the abuse was with an intention to insult the informant; yet, it is to be noted that it is alleged to have been uttered in chorus, which is an unbelievable act. Abuses cannot be given in chorus”, the court added.

The complainant had also alleged that she and her husband had made a complaint against an appellant to the accused persons’ landlord, however, the said landlord abused the complainant and her husband when they had called him.

“Abuses when given on phone cannot be said to be within the public view or at a public place so as to attract the ingredients of offence under the Atrocities Act,” the bench held.

The Court also observed that the FIR did not clarify as to where exactly the complainant and appellants were standing during the stone pelting incident and therefore same did not attract sections 3(1)(r) and 3(1)(s) of the Act

“To attract this provision the person should intentionally touch a woman belonging to a Scheduled Caste knowing that she belongs to that caste and such touch is of a sexual nature and is without consent. Reading of the entire FIR will not give any such picture that any of the appellants had in fact touched the body of the informant with sexual intent. Therefore, that offence is also not attracted,” HC observed.

It further noted that to prove offence under Section 3(1)(w)(ii) of the Act, “there should be use of words, acts or gestures of a sexual nature towards a woman belonging to SC or ST knowing that she belongs to such caste or tribe.” The bench observed “details of said acts are missing.” It added that there was nearly three-month delay in registering FIR.

Referring to photographs submitted by the appellants showing the informant and her husband taking videos of the appellants’ house, the bench noted that “the purpose of the informant to behave in such a manner will have to be explained by her at the time of trial.”

Granting bail to appellants by setting aside trial court order, the bench held, “Sufficient material is before this Court to infer that the FIR has been lodged with the ulterior motive.”