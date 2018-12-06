Sexual harassment in Mumbai: Teacher, three school officials booked

A teacher and three administrators of a top international school in Bandra-Kurla Complex were booked on Tuesday for allegedly sexually harassing a teacher formerly employed at the institution.

The complainant, who taught two languages, alleged that a Maths teacher passed obscene comments about her dressing sense in November 2017.

According to her complaint, the woman then approached the principal and reported the inappropriate comments.

But when the principal allegedly took no action, the teacher wrote to the Human Resources Department of the school, following which the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) began proceedings in May this year to hear both parties.

However, the teacher alleged that the ICC abruptly ended its proceedings last month, giving a clean chit to the colleague she had accused, while the school terminated her employment.

She then filed a complaint at the BKC police station on Tuesday, after which a senior woman administrator, who was part of the ICC, was booked for complicity, along with the principal, who no longer works in the school and an HR official.

Manoj Kumar Sharma, the Additional Commissioner of Police, West Region, said a thorough inquiry would be conducted into the teacher’s complaint before action is taken against the accused.