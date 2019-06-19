Sexual harassment case in college: Group demands principal’s suspension, members arrested and then released

CLOSE TO three months after an FIR was lodged against the principal of a suburban college for his alleged involvement in a case of sexual harassment, an educational outfit on Tuesday demanded his suspension in the interests of a fair trial.

The FIR was lodged in early February citing Section 354A (1), relating to a demand or request for sexual favours.

Members of the educational institution, Prahar, were arrested for staging a protest outside the college. The protest started at noon, and the members were taken to the Juhu police station by 1 pm. They were released after an hour-and-a-half.

“If the principal is not removed from his position, we will stage a protest at Mantralaya,” said Manoj Tekade, state president.

Responding to the allegations, the principal told The Indian Express, “This appears to be a conspiracy against me to tarnish my image. I am being maliciously implicated by someone who wants to tarnish my image and the institution’s image. My innocence will be proven but if such defamatory complaints are entertained, then there will be chaos in every organisation.”