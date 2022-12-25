Sexual harassment case: Delay in filing FIR, victim not raising alarm — grounds court cited for acquitting film director

Among the grounds cited by the magistrate court in its order acquitting Bollywood director Subhash Kapoor from charges of sexual harassment of an actor are that it was difficult to believe the woman’s claim that there was a delay in filing the FIR because she lost confidence after the incident, as she continued to shoot movies and post on social media.

The court also considered grounds, including that the complaint resulted out of professional jealousy, as Kapoor had won a National Award for his film Jolly LLB just before the complaint was filed. It also considered that the woman did not raise an alarm at the time of the alleged incident.

Kapoor was acquitted on December 12 by the Andheri metropolitan magistrate. The detailed order was made available earlier this week.

Kapoor was booked in 2014 on a complaint filed by the actor, who had alleged that in 2012, he had sexually harassed her at her residence.

The court acquitted Kapoor from charges, including Section 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) of the IPC. It also acquitted co-accused Danish Haider, a script writer, booked on charges of common intent.

The court said that the date of the incident as mentioned in the complaint (May 2012) and the woman’s testimony (November 2012) was different. Maintaining that it was a “grave contradiction”, it said that “no prudent lady” would forget the date of the incident.

The woman had said that she gained the confidence to approach authorities only in 2014. The court accepted the woman’s photographs and social media posts submitted by Kapoor’s lawyer. The defence had claimed that the woman had been shooting for films between 2012-13.

The court said, “It is difficult to believe that inspite of losing confidence and unable to overcome the incident, PW 1 (victim) worked in two movies at the relevant time and even after the incident, she worked in movies and was active on social media and uploaded photos… there is no evidence to show that the informant was going through any kind of trauma or medical treatment that she could not overcome from the incident. It added that the delay in filing the FIR in 2014 was not explained.

The court further said that the alleged incident took place on the ground floor of a building and at the time of the incident in the morning, security guards would have been out washing cars. It added that the complainant “could have easily shouted for help” but she “did nothing”. It said that the actor had been a former journalist and would have approached the nearest police station as a “natural reaction”.

During the trial, the woman had submitted recordings alleging that a meeting was later arranged between the accused, her and others, where Kapoor had accepted that he had misbehaved with her and apologised. The court said that as electronic evidence was not handed over to the police and procedure was not followed in its preservation, its authenticity cannot be confirmed.

Kappor had also claimed that the FIR was filed later, when the woman’s movies had flopped and Kapoor had refused to give her a role in his film. The court accepted this submission claiming that the defence of “professional jealousy” was probable.