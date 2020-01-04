Sexual harassment case against advocate representing actor in molestation case

According to a police officer from Kherwadi police station, both the advocates are the residents of the same society. According to a police officer from Kherwadi police station, both the advocates are the residents of the same society.

MUMBAI police has registered a case of sexual harassment against a 43-year-old advocate, who is representing an actor in a molestation case, for allegedly using abusive language against a woman advocate at State Women’s Commission in Bandra Monday, police said Friday.

According to a police officer from Kherwadi police station, both the advocates are the residents of the same society. On September 30 last year, during a meeting at the society there was reportedly an argument between the two lawyers over construction of a garden for children. After the meeting, the advocate followed the complainant’s husband to the lift and reportedly abused him.

In her statement to police, the complainant said, “Later, the advocate even called him (the complainant’s husband) and used abusive language. Looking at his behaviour, I approached State Women’s Commission on November 4, for which we were called at their office Monday. At their office in Bandra (east), the advocate came charging at me and abused me.”

Following the incident, the complainant approached Kherwadi police Thursday, who then registered a case under sections section 354A (sexual harassment) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have registered a case, but are yet make an arrest as we are still collecting evidence,” Senior Police Inspector Nikhil Kapse said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App