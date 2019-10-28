Sexual assault of minor: Court says even natural parents can’t give consent in favour of accused’s bail

Observing that in cases of child sexual abuse, even natural parents do not have the authority to give consent for grant of bail to the accused, a special court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of a 43-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy in 2018.

The minor’s mother had submitted an affidavit before the court, giving her consent to the accused being released on bail. The accused, who had been in custody since December 2018, was booked under sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

“The prosecution submitted that the applicant (accused) may cause harm to the victim if released on bail. So, considering the nature of offence and apprehension of prosecution, the filing of the affidavit for no objection to the bail by the mother of the victim cannot be accepted in such a situation,” the court said.

“I am of the view that if minors are assaulted sexually, then even the natural parents do not have the authority to give consent in favour of bail of the accused,” the judge said.

According to the prosecution, the incident had come to light when the minor’s mother read messages received on the boy’s cellphone and found out that the accused had come to their home. The minor had claimed that he was sexually abused and forced to send objectionable photographs to the accused, who ran a tailoring business.

The accused had claimed before the court that no incident of assault had taken place and that both he and the minor exchanged their photographs.

The prosecution, while opposing the bail plea, submitted that as the victim was a minor, the claim of the accused that both had exchanged photographs, did not fall in the purview of consent.

The court said the victim had given a statement about the assault, which was corroborated by medical evidence. “…the minor boy is the person who was assaulted. If he sticks with his statement of undergoing such a traumatic incident, then it would not be acceptable that the mother is giving no objection, so the accused should be released,” the court observed.