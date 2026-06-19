Sexual assault accused granted temporary bail for NEET exam

The court stated there were valid grounds for his release and that requisite conditions could be imposed.

An 18-year-old man, booked on charges of sexual assault of a minor, was granted temporary bail for four days by a special court in Mumbai on Thursday, to prepare and appear for the NEET reexamination scheduled on June 22.

“The accused undertook that he would appear for the NEET exam scheduled on 21.06.2026 and give supporting documents of him having appeared for the same on his surrender to I.O. (investigating officer). The accused shall surrender himself before I.O. Concerned on 22.06.2026 before 2:00 PM,” the court said. The accused will be released from June 18.

The defence lawyer for the accused submitted that the criminal justice system is meant for rehabilitation and that the accused deserves an opportunity to appear for the exam ‘to rectify any mistake’.