Sexual assault accused granted temporary bail for NEET exam

The defence lawyer for the accused submitted that the criminal justice system is meant for rehabilitation and that the accused deserves an opportunity to appear for the exam 'to rectify any mistake'.

Written by: Sadaf Modak
2 min readMumbaiJun 19, 2026 01:28 AM IST
neet examThe court stated there were valid grounds for his release and that requisite conditions could be imposed.
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An 18-year-old man, booked on charges of sexual assault of a minor, was granted temporary bail for four days by a special court in Mumbai on Thursday, to prepare and appear for the NEET reexamination scheduled on June 22.

“The accused undertook that he would appear for the NEET exam scheduled on 21.06.2026 and give supporting documents of him having appeared for the same on his surrender to I.O. (investigating officer). The accused shall surrender himself before I.O. Concerned on 22.06.2026 before 2:00 PM,” the court said. The accused will be released from June 18.

The defence lawyer for the accused submitted that the criminal justice system is meant for rehabilitation and that the accused deserves an opportunity to appear for the exam ‘to rectify any mistake’.

While the accused’s main bail plea is also pending before court, he moved for temporary bail citing the exam. The prosecutor opposed the plea, submitting that if necessary, the accused could be granted bail for one day on the exam date, or permitted to appear with a police escort team without being granted bail.

The defence lawyer argued that if the accused were given only a day’s bail, he would have no chance to prepare for the exam, rendering it pointless. He also stated that attending the exam with a police escort team nearby would prevent him from being in the right mental state to write it. The court also sought a response from the victim. She told the court she had no objection to his bail for the exam, provided there was an assurance that he would not defame or threaten her or her family.

The court stated there were valid grounds for his release and that requisite conditions could be imposed.

The police had booked the accused on charges including rape of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

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The NEET reexamination is scheduled for Monday after a paper leak came to light last month.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sadaf Modak
Sadaf Modak

Sadaf Modak is a distinguished Legal Correspondent based in Mumbai whose work demonstrates exceptional Expertise and Authority in covering the intricacies of the judicial and correctional systems. Reporting for The Indian Express, she is a highly Trustworthy source for in-depth coverage of courtroom proceedings and human rights issues. Expertise  Specialized Role: As a dedicated Legal Correspondent, Sadaf Modak possesses deep, specialized knowledge of legal procedures, statutes, and judicial operations, lending immense Authority to her reports. Core Authority & Focus: Her work primarily centers on: Trial Court Proceedings: She mainly covers the trial courts of Mumbai, providing crucial, on-the-ground reporting on the day-to-day legal processes that affect citizens. She maintains a keen eye on both major criminal cases and the "ordinary and not so ordinary events" that reveal the human element within the justice system. Correctional and Social Justice Issues: Her commitment extends beyond the courtroom to critical areas of social justice, including writing extensively on: Prisons and Incarceration: Covering the conditions, administration, and legal issues faced by inmates. Juvenile Justice: Reporting on the complexities of the juvenile justice system and the legal rights of children. Human Rights: Focusing on fundamental human rights within the context of law enforcement and state institutions. Experience Institutional Affiliation: Reporting for The Indian Express—a leading national newspaper—ensures her coverage is subject to high editorial standards of accuracy, impartiality, and legal rigor. Impactful Detail: Her focus on trial courts provides readers with direct, detailed insights into the workings of the justice system, making complex legal narratives accessible and establishing her as a reliable and trusted chronicler of the legal landscape. Sadaf Modak's blend of judicial focus and commitment to human rights issues establishes her as a vital and authoritative voice in Indian legal journalism. She tweets @sadafmodak ... Read More

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