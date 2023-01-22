Man gets year in jail for sexual abuse of minor neighbour

A man was sentenced to one year in jail by a magistrate’s court for the sexual abuse of his minor neighbour, 12 years after the incident.

The minor was six years of age when the incident took place in 2006. She was 18 years old, a medical student, when she deposed before the court, on the basis of which the man was convicted.

“The evidence of PW 4 (victim) shows that the incident was horrible to her and still gives her bad dreams during the night and whenever she goes to the gynecological department to see patients, she remembers the trauma of the incident,” the court said on January 11.

The accused was convicted under Section 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

As the special law for children facing sexual abuse, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, was enacted in 2012, the man was charged under Indian Penal Code.

The incident took place when the girl’s parents were out for work and she was at her grandmother’s home with her caretaker. The accused, who was known to the family, had called her grandmother and asked her to send the child to play at his home. He had subsequently asked the caretaker to leave, stating that the child was sleepy and sexually abused her.