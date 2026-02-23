Bajaj
Sextortion’, ‘local goons’ not gangsters responsible for most extortion cases registered in the city: Police

Extortion cases spiked by 33 per cent last year as compared to 2024

Written by: Mohamed Thaver
5 min readMumbaiFeb 23, 2026 01:35 PM IST
Lawrence Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Bishnoi gang, salman khan, salman khan blackbuck case, Bishnoi community, Indian express news, current affairsAmid Bishnoi gang extortion claims, Mumbai sees spike in sextortion and ‘hafta’ demands targeting builders, traders and hawkers. (File)
EVEN AS the Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s alleged attempts to extort money from Bollywood has been in the news this month following firing outside director Rohit Shetty’s residence on February 1, over the past few years a rise in extortion cases in the city has been attributed to cases of sextortion and ‘hafta’ demanded by local goons from builders to hawkers operating in their areas.

Sextortion refers to gaining a person’s trust and then blackmailing them into revealing their intimate details if they are not paid.

Crime data from the Mumbai Police shows that in 2025, there was a 33 per cent spike in extortion cases with 314 cases of extortion being registered in 2025 as compared to 2024 when 199 extortion cases were registered.

An officer said that while there may have been a spike in the number of extortion cases, last year, it was not indicative of any gang activity but was more a result of ‘sextortion cases’ or those linked to local goons who demand protection money from builders or contractors in areas where they have influence.

Drop in gang related extortion calls 

A senior officer said that over the past two decades, most gangsters like Ravi Pujari who were making threat calls earlier have been neutralized and brought to the country. While the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was active in 2024 when it orchestrated firing outside the residence of actor Salman Khan and the murder of Baba Siddique, in 2025 Mumbai did not see much activity from the gang

“While they have been in the news since firing outside director Rohit Shetty’s residence on February 1 followed by a threat audio note to Ranveer Singh’s staff member, overall there are just a handful of FIRs that are linked to the gang,” the officer said.

Sextortion cases 

“The organised gang that targets the rich and famous needs to create fear due to which they claim responsibility and are in the news. But most extortion cases we have seen in the past few years are related to blackmail where some intimidate videos are shot and the person is blackmailed or there is a threat of registering a false case,” the officer said.

The officer added that in one case last year, a Santacruz based Chartered Accountant (CA) who was being blackmailed by two models with whom he had a relationship. They threatened to make his intimate videos public. The CA ended up committing suicide after he could not cope up with their demands.

The officer said, “We have seen cases where there are groups that target vulnerable people like senior citizens by maintaining physical intimacy, recording videos and then start blackmailing them.”

Earlier this month, a 70-year-old rich businessman from Worli was blackmailed by a gang of Rs 2.40 crores. First, the accused women befriended him and later alleged that he had sexual intercourse with them and threatened him with a police case.

Some of the accused who are suspected to be part of the same group then posed as police officers. Eventually not able to take the blackmail he approached the police following which an FIR was registered in the matter.

Local goons 

Another officer involved in investigating extortion cases said that apart from sextortion, they have registered cases where local goons who have some clout in their locality trying to extort money from builders, contractors and even hawkers in some cases.

“Since they have some influence in the area, they ensure the builder cannot carry out work without paying a certain sum or only hiring their men or purchasing building materials from them at higher market rates. They also take money from hawkers or threaten to complain to the authorities,” the officer said.

Copycats 

A new headache for law enforcement agencies has been copycat threat calls where the accused not linked to any gang uses the fear created by a gang and use their name to demand extortion money.

In a recent case, a jeweller from Vile Parle received several calls and messages from a person who claimed to be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and demanded Rs 20 lakhs. Eventually five persons including the mastermind from Dhanbad, Jharkhand have been arrested in the case.

An officer said that this phenomenon took place even after the firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence in 2024. “While some are just enamoured by the gang and use social media, others take it as an opportunity to make some money,” the officer said.

Past cases 

n In July 2025, a 32-year-old Santacruz based Chartered Accountant committed suicide after he was allegedly blackmailed by two aspiring models who had befriended him on instagram. According to the police, the accused took videos of intimate acts of the victim and extorted Rs 2.5 crores from him threatening to upload his videos on social media.

n In December 2025, Mumbai Police arrested 28-year-old model Parul Rana for allegedly extorting money from a Mumbai based lawyer. The FIR said that the lawyer and the model had travelled to Bali together and later when things didn’t work out, she allegedly threatened to upload intimate photos on social media and took Rs 30 lakhs from the victim.

n In March 2025, a former Shiv Sena Vibhag Pramukh from Kandivali Lalsingh Rajpurohit was arrested by the Mumbai Police for demanding extortion money from a road construction contractor

Mohamed Thaver
Mohamed Thaver

