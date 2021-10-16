‘Sextortion’ case: Three arrested for extorting money from Malabar Hill businessman over nude video

The Malabar Hill police on Friday arrested three persons for allegedly extorting money from a south Mumbai businessman. According to police, the three had started an account on Instagram using a woman’s name and under the pretext of making a video call, the three recorded a nude video of the 32-year-old businessman and later blackmailed him into paying them.

The victim, a resident of Malabar Hill, had received a request on Instagram in June. He accepted the request and followed the account back, said police.

“He believed that the account belonged to a woman and started chatting with them. On June 28, the accused made a video call to him. They played a recorded video in which a woman is seen removing her clothes… the complainant got excited and even he started stripping,” said an officer.

The three accused recorded the businessman stripping and after the video call ended, the three approached him and started blackmailing him. They demanded money from him and threatened to post his nude video on social media.

“The complainant was made to transfer Rs 37,000 to their online wallet. The accused demanded more money from him and as he did not wish to pay them further, he approached the police station and lodged a complaint,” said an investigator.

A case under sections 384 (extortion), 500 (defamation), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and 67 (A) of IT Act was registered, after which the police station sought details of the account to which the money was transferred.

“While scrutinising those accounts and the phone numbers, we came to know that the accused are based in Gujarat,” said an officer. Accordingly, a police team was sent to Gujarat and the three accused, identified as Dharshan Bhati (28), Jasraj Darjee (22) and Sawailal Darjee (22), were arrested.

Police said the accused were in touch with several other persons and were extorting money from them as well. “We are trying to ascertain as to how many people were duped into paying them.

We have recovered two laptops, three mobile phones, four SIM cards and debit cards/credit cards linked to 25 different bank accounts from them,” said an officer.

The three accused were produced in court on Friday and remanded in police custody.