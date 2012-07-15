Sex racket: Techie among three arrested

The Social Security Cell of the Pune Police Crime Branch has arrested three woman including a 22-year-old software engineer who had studied in Sydney,Australia. Police said she works at a film production house in Mumbai on a salary of around Rs 65,000 a month.

The other two are a 21-year-old beautician from Mumbai and a 62-year-old woman identified as A H Somaiya,a resident of Himalayan Heights,Wadala.

On a tip-off,police laid a trap near Nucleus Mall on Friday. The police have arrested the trio under Sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA). They were produced before the magistrate on Saturday and were remanded in police custody for three days.

The 22-year-old suspect reportedly told the police that she did BE (Information Technology) in Sydney and was working with a film production house in Mumbai. She entered sex trade just 10 days ago to earn easy money,she reportedly told the police. While her beautician aide has been involved in flesh trade for the past few months,it is suspected that Somaiya brought girls from Mumbai to Pune and Lonavala for prostitution.

