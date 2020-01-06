‘Sex racket’ in posh Mumbai hotel busted

Police booked the five men for human trafficking. (Representational Image) Police booked the five men for human trafficking. (Representational Image)

The Mumbai Police claimed to have busted an alleged sex racket operating from a posh hotel in Juhu, on Saturday.

Senior Inspector Pandharinath Wavhal of Juhu police station said police received a tip-off that 10 women had been lured to Sun-n-Sand Hotel at Juhu Beach on the pretext of getting acting and modelling assignments.

“We arrested five agents who had booked two rooms at the hotel. The women have acted in small roles in Hindi television shows and were looking for more work. They did not know that they will be pushed into the sex trade,” he said.

Police booked the five men for human trafficking. Wavhal said the hotel management claimed that it had no knowledge of why the agents had booked the rooms there.

