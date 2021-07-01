Sex racket busted in Osmanabad, 17 arrested

According to the police, the rescued women said they were from West Bengal, and were lured on the pretext of jobs only to be coerced into prostitution once they reached here.

The Osmanabad police claimed to have rescued 17 women allegedly being forced into prostitution, after it raided three hotels in Omerga city on Wednesday.

Police also arrested 17 people allegedly involved in sex trafficking and prostitution. A local resident and his NGO, which provided information on the illegal activity, assisted the rescue team assigned by Osmanabad superintendent of police Raj Tilak Roushan.

According to the police, the rescued women said they were from West Bengal, and were lured on the pretext of jobs only to be coerced into prostitution once they reached here.

“All have been rescued and sent to a rehabilitation centre for now,” a police officer said.