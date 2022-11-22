scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

Sewri-Worli connector: PAPs to get houses in Shirodkar market

It was decided that the PAPs will be given 405-sq-ft houses, and the commercial owners will be given alternate shops at the nearby vicinity only. There are more than 368 PAPs.

Over 31. 41 per cent of the work has been done in the upcoming Sewri-Worli connector project, said MMRDA officials, adding that this happened as the work was expedited after only 3.81 per cent of the work was completed till August 2021.

THE SEWRI-WORLI connector project affected people (PAPs) will get rehab houses in Shirodkar market, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a meeting held with MMRDA Commissioner SVR Srinivas at Sahyadri guest house in Malabar Hill on Monday.

It was decided that the PAPs will be given 405-sq-ft houses, and the commercial owners will be given alternate shops at the nearby vicinity only. There are more than 368 PAPs. Over 31. 41 per cent of the work has been done in the upcoming Sewri-Worli connector project, said MMRDA officials, adding that this happened as the work was expedited after only 3.81 per cent of the work was completed till August 2021.

The 4.5-km-long and 17-m-wide connector starts from the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Sewri Interchange on the east side of the Sewri railway station, and ends on the Narayan Hardikar Road on the Worli West side. The project’s alignment crosses the monorail station and track, Parel flyover at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, and the flyover at Senapati Bapat Road. Therefore, the connector’s height from the ground level has been kept at 15 metres to 27 metres.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-11-2022 at 02:52:09 am
