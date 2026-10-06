More wait for Sewri-Worli connector as deadline pushed to May 2027

Shut since September 2025, the project was supposed to be completed by September 2026. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The wait for the east-west Sewri-Worli connector, linking Coastal Road and Atal Setu, is getting longer as the Maharashtra government has pushed the completion deadline to May 31, 2027, informed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during a meeting on various infrastructure projects.

An MMRDA senior official confirmed the development, adding that the height of the bridge piers and the double-decker corridor have added to the construction challenges in launching girders, with traffic flowing on the road below.

The Sewri Worli is a 4.5km connector between the Coastal Road at Worli and the Atal Setu at Sewri, improving east-west connectivity in the city. Over the railway tracks at Prabhadevi and Parel stations, the bridge doubles to replace the local Elphinstone bridge for traffic going over the railway tracks.