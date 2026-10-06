More wait for Sewri-Worli connector as deadline pushed to May 2027

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The wait for the east-west Sewri-Worli connector, linking Coastal Road and Atal Setu, is getting longer as the Maharashtra government has pushed the completion deadline to May 31, 2027, informed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during a meeting on various infrastructure projects.
An MMRDA senior official confirmed the development, adding that the height of the bridge piers and the double-decker corridor have added to the construction challenges in launching girders, with traffic flowing on the road below.
The Sewri Worli is a 4.5km connector between the Coastal Road at Worli and the Atal Setu at Sewri, improving east-west connectivity in the city. Over the railway tracks at Prabhadevi and Parel stations, the bridge doubles to replace the local Elphinstone bridge for traffic going over the railway tracks.
Shut since September 2025, the project was supposed to be completed by September 2026. But the deadline was extended because a lot of work on the connector still remains.
Currently, officials of MahaRail – which is constructing the portion of the bridge over the railway tracks – are preparing for the launch of girders over the tracks in November.
This involves the assembly of the prefabricated girders on site before they can fit into place. Each of the xx girders is 132 meters long.
MRIDC dismantled the 112-year-old bridge in April, a month later than scheduled. The authority plans to complete its portions by the year-end, following which the rest of the bridge will rest on the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA)’s work.
A senior official from the MMRDA said, “Due to the height of the bridge, there are challenges in launching girders particularly towards Parel and Sewri, as the contractor also has to maneuver around busy traffic on the road below.”
After MRIDC’s completion, the MMRDA will have to complete the connecting portions between the railway bridge and other portions. This will extend the work until May 2027, said the senior official.
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