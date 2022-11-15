Sewri-Worli connector: BMC, MMRDA to share land acquisition, rehabilitation cost

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will cumulatively shell out Rs 400 crore as the land acquisition and rehabilitation cost for 19 buildings for the road expansion proposed on both sides of the Elphinstone Road Rail overbridge.

The project is part of Sewri-Worli connector, being carried out by the MMRDA, which will also expand the existing road on both sides of the Elphinstone overbridge by 130-160 feet as proposed in the developmental plan of Mumbai, for which 19 buildings need to be demolished. Of the total 19 buildings that need to be demolished coming in the road expansion alignment, 12 are in the F-South civic ward and seven are in the G-South civic ward, with mostly being cessed buildings.

MMRDA Commissioner SVR Srinivas said, “We provided alternate accommodations to people affected by the project, however, they have denied it… So, we are giving them compensation as per the Urban Rehabilitation Policy.”

According to MMRDA, since the expansion of the road is part of the developmental plan of Mumbai, therefore, it has asked the BMC to bear the rehabilitation cost. MMRDA has also, meanwhile, demolished 850 slums in Kamgar Nagar for the road expansion work and smooth execution of the Sewri-Worli connector. The upcoming 4.5-km long and 17-m wide, 15 to 27-m away from the ground level Sewri-Worli connector will be between MTHL Sewri Interchange on the east side of the Sewri railway station and Narayan Hardikar Road on the Worli west side. The project’s alignment crosses the monorail station and track, Parel Flyover, at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road and the Senapati Bapat Road flyover.

The connector is part of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, popularly known as Sewri Nhava Sheva sea link, which will act as a traffic dispersal system and ease 15 per cent of traffic. Pegged at Rs 1,051.86 crore, the work on the connector started in January 2021 and is expected to be completed by January 2024, said officials.