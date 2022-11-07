Sewri TB Hospital has no paediatrician since 2020

Nearly 10 per cent of Mumbai’s Tuberculosis (TB) burden comprises paediatric patients. Despite this, the civic-run Sewri TB hospital, also the largest TB hospital in Asia, is turning away paediatric patients in the absence of child specialists. The caregivers, many of them from outside Mumbai, are left struggling to find beds for their sick children.

Last month, a 13-year-old girl’s family rushed her to Sewri TB hospital in an ambulance from her hometown in Palghar. Suffering from a lung TB infection, the patient had a severe breathing issue and required hospitalisation. But the hospital refused to admit her, referring her to Wadia hospital which only admits patients from Mumbai.

“As the father is a farmer, he couldn’t afford to admit her to a private hospital. Later, we helped them get her admitted to the J J hospital where she is still recovering,” said Sangeeta Raut, a Thane-based activist.

This was the third such complaint she received recently about denial of admission at Sewri TB hospital, she said. The Indian Express has learnt that the hospital has not had a paediatrician since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The last doctor’s contract expired in 2020 and the hospital has not hired another doctor since. It had a six-bed paediatric unit which is being reconstructed.

The detection of paediatric TB patients in the city has increased manifold in the recent past. During BMC’s screening, in 2021, a total of 5,446 children were detected with TB—-the highest in the previous five years.

“Amid the pandemic, as the schools were shut down and the children weren’t allowed to venture out, they remained enclosed within the four walls. This made them more susceptible to the infection in families with active TB patients. Thus, we are witnessing more paediatric TB patients post-pandemic,” said Dr Bela Verma, head of the paediatric unit at J J hospital. In fact, many of these children are reaching hospitals late, further aggravating their condition.

Doctors believe that the detected number of paediatric TB patients would be higher as often, diagnosing paediatric TB continues to be a major challenge as their sputum — the specimen which allows simple detection of the bacterial infection – often carry a low bacterial load, thus increasing the chances of inconclusive reports.

Currently, the hospital is admitting patients only above the age of 15. Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said there is a need to hire child specialists and they are looking into the issue. “We are trying to hire contractual doctors including ENT, paediatrics who would visit the hospital on call and also hold OPDs. We will soon address the issue,” she said.

Ganesh Acharya, member of Mumbai TB Collective, a group that advocates for TB patients, criticised the corporation for not having adequate health infrastructure for paediatric patients. “The Centre wants to make India TB-free by 2025 but the city with one of the highest number of TB patients doesn’t have specialists and beds for children who often contract the infection from adults. The possibility of prophylaxis treatment, if one person in the family develops the infection, isn’t there,” he said.