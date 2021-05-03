Severe weather likely in central Maharashtra, Vidarbha in next 20 hours: IMD

The maximum temperature recorded at the IMD observatory was 36.1 degrees Celsius — 3 degrees above normal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Santacruz observatory on Monday issued a severe weather warning for parts of Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Marathwada.

Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli and Solapur were placed under “orange” alert, indicating a thunderstorm with lightning, rain and the possibility of hail at isolated places over the next 20 hours.

A two-degree rise in daytime temperature or maximum temperature was recorded in the city in the past 24 hours.

According to the IMD, the average maximum temperature for May is 33.6 degrees Celsius. Pre-monsoon showers are also recorded in May in Mumbai. The average total rainfall recorded in May is 11.3 degrees Celsius.

Monday’s daytime temperature was the highest since 2016, when the reading had also touched 36.1 degrees Celsius on May 31. The all-time highest maximum temperature recorded for May is 41 degrees Celsius, recorded on May 12, 1979.

Mumbai’s minimum temperature on Monday stood at 26.5 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal. The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky for the next 48 hours and above normal day and night temperatures.

As per the forecast, the maximum temperature is likely to be between 35-36 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature to be between 26-27 degrees Celsius.

Rain, thunderstorms and hail continued to lash parts of central and western Maharashtra on Monday, affecting parts of Jalgaon, Dhule, Pune, Ahmednagar, Nasik, Nandurbar, Satara, Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts.