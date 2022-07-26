Several Yuva Sena activists join Shinde faction

July 26, 2022 12:38:01 am
A number of activists of Yuva Sena – the youth wing of the Shiv Sena – joined the Eknath Shinde faction of the party at the CM’s official residence Nandanvan bungalow on Monday.
The activists criticised Yuva Sena secretary Varun Sardesai, nephew of Sena chief and former CM Uddhav Thackeray, of “interference” in the wing. They also criticised former minister Aaditya Thackeray for not paying heed to “real workers”.
Rupesh Patil, joint secretary of the Yuva Sena, said, “I created the theme song of Yuva Sena. I was impressed with Balasaheb Thackeray after meeting him and left a good job in the corporate sector. I was in charge of Raigad district and faced cases. But people of power that controlled Sena promoted their college friends and the gangs that were around them. It took me 11 years to reach the post of joint secretary and people who came after us got big posts. Aaditya Thackeray must answer this.”
Raj Kulkarni, who joined the Eknath Shinde faction, said, “Some of the main programmes of Yuva Sena were employment, health and education but the (previous) government did nothing on the employment front even as a lone secretary got all importance.”
Purvesh Sarnaik, son of rebel MLA Pratap Sarnaik, said, “I worked hard for last several years and my removal was announced in Saamana.”
Without naming Sardesai, Sarnaik said that the entire Yuva Sena was controlled by one secretary. Sarnaik said that he would tour the state to convince more youngsters to join the Shinde faction.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
