Several senior Congress leaders skip state executive meeting in Nagpur

Several senior party leaders skipped the Maharashtra Congress’ extended state executive meeting in Nagpur on Tuesday. Former state Congress unit presidents Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan, former cabinet minister Yashomati Thakur, and former ministers of state Satej Patil and Vishwajeet Kadam were among the prominent leaders who didn’t attend the meeting.

When contacted, the leaders cited personal health and other reasons for not attending the meeting, which was organised in order to plan the upcoming party campaign of ‘Haath se Haath jodo’, which is scheduled to begin from January 26.

However, party sources said the state leaders were absent as they had not been consulted before finalising the date of the meeting. “First of all, the details of the campaign have already been sent from the top. An extended state executive meeting is unnecessary to plan the details of the campaign. It should be a core committee meeting of senior leaders and central observers to fine-tune the programme in Maharashtra. An extended executive meet is more about speeches and less about planning,” said a senior party leader, who skipped the event as well.

Another Congress leader expressed unhappiness over the fact that the meeting date and venue had been finalised without taking into consideration the schedules of other state leaders.

Earlier, speaking at the meeting, state Congress president Nana Patole said that following the massive response to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra, the state committee is set to repeat its success through the new campaign. “The yatra has presented the true Rahul Gandhi to the people of this country and people are joining him in huge numbers. The Congress is set to make a comeback in Maharashtra and the success of the upcoming Haath se Haath jodo campaign will be the precursor to the party’s victory, ” he said.

Meanwhile, five resolutions were passed in the meeting, including one demanding absolute waiver of farm loan and power bills of farmers, and stating that the central and state governments were “anti-farmer”.

Resolutions congratulating party leader Rahul Gandhi on his Bharat Jodo Yatra as well as thanking party workers who made it a success were also passed.

The state executive also passed a resolution demanding an iron ore project in Surjagad in Gadchiroli district.