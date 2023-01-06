scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Several Sena office bearers, including corporators, from Nashik and Parbhani join Shinde faction

Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut downplayed the defection saying those who switched over were 'spent force'.

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra CMAs many as 60 Sena office bearers and former corporators from Nashik and 30 from Parbhani joined the Shinde faction. (Express File Photo)
In a fresh blow to Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena (UBT), a number of its office bearers and corporators from Nashik and Parbhani switched over to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena on Friday.

The development comes a day after Sena (UBT) announced its chief Uddhav Thackeray’s rally in Nashik later this month.

Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, however, downplayed the defection saying that those who switched over were “spent force”.

As many as 60 Sena office bearers and former corporators from Nashik and 30 from Parbhani joined Shinde’s side in the presence of the CM in Mumbai.

Also Read |Bombay HC reserves verdict in interim release plea by Chanda, Deepak Kochhar against ‘illegal’ arrest by CBI

Since long, Nashik district has been considered a Sena stronghold. However, the vertical split in the party last year sent Sena (UBT) into damage control mode especially when it comes ahead of the civic polls. Thackeray’s rally, the date for which has not been revealed yet, was being viewed as part of the exercise to consolidate Sena base.

Last month too, 12 former corporators left Thackeray’s side and joined Shinde’s group.

Raut, who was in Nashik to oversee preparations for Thackeray’s rally, told reporters: “The party is intact in Nashik. There is no damage. You can see that the real Sena leaders are with me. Those who have gone are nobody. No one recognises them… there was not a single known face.”

Thackeray will hold the rally on Nashik’s Golf Club ground, the Parliamentarian added.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 22:03 IST
