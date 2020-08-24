Several bid Bappa farewell amid heightened restrictions

Shivchayya Mitra Mandal volunteers immerse a Ganpati idol in an artificial pond at Turbhe. (Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

As many as 31,255 Ganpati idols were immersed till 10 pm on Sunday after the one-and-half days of the puja, civic officials said.

To avoid crowding at idol immersion points, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation this year made a host of special arrangements, including setting up 437 idol collection centres and at least 168 artificial ponds that is five times the number of such ponds – 32 – created last year, across the 24 administrative wards of the city. In addition, there were 70 natural ponds designated for idol immersion.

“Devotees were requested to use the idol collection points to avoid crowding at immersion points. So far, everything has been peaceful and no untoward incidents have been reported. People have shown alertness and in most areas, they preferred collection points to drop idols for immersion,” a civic official said.

Additional Municipal Commissioner, Suresh Kakani, Sunday visited an artificial pond at Wadala and a natural pond at Sion to take stock of the immersion preparedness.

The BMC had Monday issued an advisory for Ganeshotsav, saying only people living near the sea — within 1 to 2 km radius — can immerse their idols there.

