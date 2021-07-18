Several areas of Thane, Palghar flooded, one feared drowned

Several low lying areas in Palghar and Thane districts including Vasai, Virar Mira road and Nalasopara were flooded | PTI/file

A 30-year-old man is feared to have drowned in Thane in the aftermath of the heavy rainfall that occurred Saturday night. Another 22-year-old woman was also injured in a wall collapse incident here.

Four incidents of wall collapse, one case of tree uprooting and waterlogging at 18 locations were reported in Thane in the last 24 hours.

Several low lying areas in Palghar and Thane districts including Vasai, Virar Mira road and Nalasopara were flooded.

“Around 80 people who were trapped in Jadhav Pada village in Virar East due to flooding. They were evacuated by the fire brigade and shifted to safer place,” an official said.

The areas including Virar East Viva Jahangid, Manvel Pada, Virar West Viva Jahangid, MB Estate, Nalasopara East Central Park, Nagindaspada, Achole Road, Santoshbhuvan, Vasai Evershine and Vasantnagari were also waterlogged.

“Thane has recorded 183.11 mm of rainfall till Sunday morning while an average of 116 mm rainfall was recorded in the Palghar district. Raigad district also recorded 118 mm rainfall till Sunday morning,” the official added.