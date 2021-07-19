Several areas in Thane & Phalghar under water; 2 feared drowned, 5 wall collapse incidents reported

LOW-LYING AREAS and roads in Vasai, Virar, Mira Road, Nalasopara areas of Palghar, Navi Mumbai and Thane district were flooded after heavy rainfall on Saturday night and all day on Sunday.

Around 80 people got trapped in Jadhav Pada village in Virar east due to flooding and were evacuated by the fire brigade. They were later shifted to a safer place.

Virar East Viva Jahangid, Manvel Pada, Virar West Viva Jahangid, MB Estate, Nalasopara East Central Park, Nagindaspada, Achole Road, Santoshbhuvan, Vasai Evershine, Vasantnagari are completely flooded.

The Mithaghar village in Vasai, which has hundreds of houses, is also flooded. Around 400 villagers were trapped inside their houses as all roads connecting the village were under water.

Meanwhile, five incidents of wall collapse, seven incidents of tree felling and waterlogging at 20 locations were reported in the Thane city and some parts of neighbouring Mumbra, Bhiwandi and Kalyan townships.

Four auto-rickshaws were damaged in one of the wall collapse incidents and three vehicles of Thane civic body were damaged when a tree fell on them. In another incident, a compound wall of Cosmos Lounge fell on five cars and five two-wheelers in Thane (west).

“A 22-year-old woman was injured in one of the wall collapses and a 30-year-old man is feared to have drowned after he allegedly jumped into a culvert. His body is yet to be found. Apart from these, there are no major incidents in Thane,” said Santosh Kadam, from the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

In another incident, a four-year-old boy is feared to have drowned in an open nullha in Bilalpada, Thane, on Sunday afternoon while he was playing outside his house. The boy is yet to be found and search operation is on.

Rahul Bhalerao, the district information officer of Thane and Palghar said that no major incidents were reported from the two districts.