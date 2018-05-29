Seventy-four per cent polling in Maoist-hit village

The Bharnoli village in Maoist-affected Bhandara-Gondia district recorded 74 per cent polling during Monday’s by-election. Overall, the Bhandara-Gondia constituency recorded 42 per cent polling.

Reports from the State Election Commission and government highlighted the record polling percentage in remote and backward Maoist-hit Bharnoli village in Arjuni-Morgaon taluka of Bhandara-Gondia district in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. Being a sensitive village, the polling time were scheduled between 7 am and 3 pm. The single election booth No. 305 in Bharnoli saw enthusiasm from people, officials revealed. Voters at this polling centre comprised 537 men and 506 women. At the end of polling at 3 pm, total 767 voters — 384 male and 383 women — voted in the bypoll, thereby recording 74 per cent voting. Braving the high temperature of Vidarbha, voters like Bhagrath Karade, 90, and Janko Kumar,85, walked to the polling centres with their grandchildren. Polling in this Maoist-affected Bharnoli village took place amid heavy policy security.

