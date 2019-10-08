Seven years after accident, student launches her first book

A LITTLE over seven years since an accident left her wheelchair-bound for three years, 19-year-old Rayna Arya launched a book titled ‘Hope Exists’, which is a collection of poems, short stories and art compiled by her over the past few years.

Speaking at the launch, Rayna, a student of Class XII at the Bombay International School, Babulnath, said, “I have wanted to be an author since childhood and after my accident, I started expressing my thoughts through poetry. Hope is something I have always found within and even when I was at my lowest, I’d keep reminding myself to never back down. It…was not an easy journey and I often felt dull and broken, but I am much better today.” After the accident, Rayna was in a coma for six months and underwent years of speech and mobility rehabilitation and therapy.

Also present at the launch was author and film producer Twinkle Khanna, who was quick to highlight the importance of the book’s title. “I think hope is such a powerful word, as it is what keeps us going each day. It is something that you find in the least expected places too.”

Khanna added, “The book is such a powerful symbol of victory for a girl who has braved the storm and come out of it fighting. Sifting through its contents, I could see a mind that was determined to express itself no matter what.”

Rayna’s parents, Sonika and Gaurav Arya, spoke about how the accident had affected their lives. Sonika said writing was a her daughter’s way of finding solace and peace. “The accident caught us off-guard. To see a child full of life all of a sudden be in such a state almost broke us, but we did not give up on her…As things kept unfolding, she kept steadily recovering.”

Looking ahead, Rayna, 19, would like to study art, writing and animal assisted therapy, which she believes can help people with neurological challenges.