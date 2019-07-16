Seven-year-old boy drowns in Dharavi nullah

A seven-year-old boy died after he fell into a nullah in Dharavi on Monday afternoon. According to officials of the Disaster Management Cell, Amit Jaiswal, who lived in Shri Sant Sainath Chawl Welfare Society near Dharavi Depot, had gone to catch crabs and fish at the nullah at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar along with his brother.

“Amit slipped into the nullah and started drowning. His brother called people for help, but by then he had drowned. The body was removed and sent to Sion hospital, where he was declared dead, a BMC official said. “The nullah where the incident happened was properly desilted,” said Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of G-north (Dharavi, Shivaji Park).

Dr Meghraj Ingle, dean, Sion hospital, said, “The boy was brought dead to the hospital. His postmortem will be carried tomorrow.”