Seven-year-old boy bitten by stray in Thane, dies while undergoing treatment

A seven-year-old boy died on Thursday while undergoing treatment after a stray dog allegedly bit him. The dog bit two other children in the same neighbourhood, sources said, both of whom are also being treated.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Arnav Patil, a resident of Haiwe-Dive village. “The boy was out playing with his friend on June 26, when he was bitten by the dog, which fled the spot before it could be captured. The next day, two other children, Nihan Mhatre (9) and Piyush Patil (9), from the same area, were also bitten,” an officer said.

Patil died after developing several complications, sources said. “The cause of death will be clear after the postmortem, but it seems prima facie that the animal was infected and the boy developed rabies,” said a doctor from the Thane civil hospital.

The Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation received flak from activists in the region for not having a sterilisation programme. “The animals were not neutered, and they were constantly displaced, which has been a major reason for display of aggressive behaviour,” said Sangeeta Ghosh, an animal activist.

“The dog that bit these children has still not been captured.. The child was, sadly, a victim of their negligence.”