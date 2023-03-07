scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Seven Victoria Memorial Blind School students hospitalised after food poisoning

Seven students of Victoria Memorial Blind School in Tardeo suffered from severe food poisoning on Tuesday afternoon, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said.

According to the civic body’s disaster control bulletin, the incident was reported at 2 pm on Tuesday afternoon and out of the seven students, five of them were above 12 years of age, while two were 11 years old.

The seven have been identified as Parmeshwar Dange (18), Sadaf Qureshi (17), Aniket Raut (15), Somnath Mudkat (14), Akshay Monisware (14), Kalpesh Pawar (11) and Sumit Sarkar (11).

Civic officials said five complained of abdominal pain while two of them were running a high fever.

“Seeing so many children suffering together, the school authorities took them to the Nair hospital where they were admitted in the casual ward for undergoing treatment and are currently in stable condition,” said an official.

“We will inquire about the children about their last consumed meal and then further course of action will be taken. Since all of them fell ill together and had shown similar symptoms, it’s likely they had eaten somewhere together before falling ill,” the official said.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 20:42 IST
