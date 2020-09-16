Seven test positive at Dongri children’s home

At Mankhurd Mentally Deficient Children’s Home, 29 residents had tested positive in July. (Representational)

Seven residents, in the age group of 15 to 17 years, have tested positive for Covid-19 at the children’s home in Dongri earlier this week.

The first case was reported in May when two children and a staffer were infected with the virus. So far, 22 people, including two staffers, have been infected.

“The seven children have been shifted to GT Hospital. Some have mild symptoms. Tests were conducted on others too who came in contact with them. They have all tested negative,” said an official.

A home for children in need of care and protection and an observation home for children in conflict with law is run by the Children’s Aid Society in Dongri as per the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act. The institute has put restrictions on visits by family members but new admissions of children apprehended or rescued by the police continues.

An official said that those infected at the home earlier were all new entrants. “This time, the children lodged inside the home for months have tested positive. Among them, one is a patient of tuberculosis. He was taken to JJ hospital a few days ago for follow-up treatment and is now undergoing treatment at GT hospital,” the official added.

“When the children are rescued or apprehended, they are made to undergo a Covid-19 test but since they cannot be kept at a police station, they are brought to the home before the test results are out. We keep them separate from others till then,” said an official.

Many children from other states were stranded at the home initially due to the lockdown. Officials said that efforts are being made to send them to their families.

At Mankhurd Mentally Deficient Children’s Home, 29 residents had tested positive in July.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.