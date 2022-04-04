Seven policemen suspended for ‘harassing’ passport applicant

Seven policemen, including a senior police inspector, police inspector and a police sub-inspector posted at Samta Nagar police station in the northern suburbs of Mumbai, have been transferred to the Local Arms (LA) department for allegedly harassing a passport applicant. Police officials said a departmental inquiry was also underway.

According to police officials, one Natesha Polapally had applied for a passport two months ago. After the department found a pending case against the applicant, the officials did not clear the documents. Polapally staged a protest at the police station on Tuesday, which was captured on video by one of the applicant’s relatives and posted on social media.

A senior police officer said, “The applicant posted the video on social media and it went viral. The person has alleged that the police were harassing him.” On Sunday, an order to transfer the seven policemen was issued.