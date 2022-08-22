scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Seven persons whose numbers mentioned in threat messages being questioned: Mumbai Police

The officers added that they have not ruled out the possibility of the threat being a hoax to test the preparedness of the security agencies in the city to thwart such attacks.

Navi Mumbai NRI Coastal Police question a fisherman following a red alert issued on Sunday. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Officers from the Mumbai Crime Branch have said they were questioning the seven people whose numbers were mentioned in the threat messages received by Mumbai Police in which the anonymous sender had threatened another terrorist attack in the city like the 26/11 attacks in 2008. The officers added that they have not ruled out the possibility of the threat being a hoax to test the preparedness of the security agencies in the city to thwart such attacks.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Sunday, a crime branch officer said the mobile numbers of the seven persons were shared in the messages received on the WhatsApp helpline number of Mumbai Traffic Police. The seven numbers also include those of officers of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh police. Sources added that a person from Virar was detained for questioning but officers on Sunday confirmed that he was not arrested but being questioned. Asked if the person had made a hoax call in the past as well, an officer said they were looking into it.

The unidentified accused is believed to have hacked the WhatsApp account of a Pakistani national and used his WhatsApp account to send the threat messages. The police are now trying to trace the IP address of the WhatsApp account to find out the location from where the messages were sent.

The unidentified person behind the messages claimed he was from Pakistan and a few Indians were helping him carry out an attack similar to 26/11.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Freedom’s questionsPremium
Freedom’s questions
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highwayPremium
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway
Movie halls, popcorn & The EndPremium
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last weekPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week

An FIR has also been registered by the Worli police against an unknown person under IPC Section 506 (2) (criminal intimidation). Speaking to mediapersons earlier, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar had said, “Last night, around 11.35 pm, some terror-related messages were received on the phone number of one of Mumbai’s traffic police control rooms. Prima facie, the number seems to be from Pakistan. The messages mention a terror threat to Mumbai. Some of the numbers mentioned in the messages are being probed.”

“All agencies, including Mumbai Police, its crime branch and the Maharashtra ATS are investigating the case. We are verifying the numbers in the messages,” he added.

Phansalkar further said, “We want to assure people that the Mumbai Police does not take any such calls lightly. We are taking it very seriously and working to ensure no harm is caused to anyone. There was a mention of Ajmal Kasab, one of the terrorists behind the 26/11 attacks and (deceased) Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in the messages.”

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

On the fact that the messages were in Hindi and not in Urdu and if there was an attempt to create a fake IP address so that the messages would appear to have come from a Pakistan number, he said, “We cannot rule out any possibility without an investigation.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 01:05:23 am
Next Story

Horoscope Today, August 22, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

2

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, but other stakeholders differ

3

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

4

Ex Lok Sabha member Haribhau Rathod set to join AAP

5

RRR star Jr NTR to meet Amit Shah over dinner today

Featured Stories

Freedom’s questions
Freedom’s questions
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Explained: Who is Alexander Dugin, a prominent backer of Putin's Ukraine ...
Explained: Who is Alexander Dugin, a prominent backer of Putin's Ukraine ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Newsmaker | Khattar govt’s in-house critic, Devender Singh Babli again ta...
Newsmaker | Khattar govt’s in-house critic, Devender Singh Babli again ta...
Who's afraid of Bhim Army? Chandrashekhar Azad again turned back from a R...
Who's afraid of Bhim Army? Chandrashekhar Azad again turned back from a R...
India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring predator drones

India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring predator drones

Heavy rain in Himachal: Death toll rises to 27

Heavy rain in Himachal: Death toll rises to 27

Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video
Noida

Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video

India celebrated I-Day but freedom's questions follow us

India celebrated I-Day but freedom's questions follow us

Premium
Singapore will decriminalise sex between men, says PM

Singapore will decriminalise sex between men, says PM

Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney
Manchester United vs Liverpool

Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney

Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?
Explained

Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 21: Latest News
Advertisement