Seven persons whose numbers mentioned in threat messages being questioned: Mumbai Police

Officers from the Mumbai Crime Branch have said they were questioning the seven people whose numbers were mentioned in the threat messages received by Mumbai Police in which the anonymous sender had threatened another terrorist attack in the city like the 26/11 attacks in 2008. The officers added that they have not ruled out the possibility of the threat being a hoax to test the preparedness of the security agencies in the city to thwart such attacks.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Sunday, a crime branch officer said the mobile numbers of the seven persons were shared in the messages received on the WhatsApp helpline number of Mumbai Traffic Police. The seven numbers also include those of officers of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh police. Sources added that a person from Virar was detained for questioning but officers on Sunday confirmed that he was not arrested but being questioned. Asked if the person had made a hoax call in the past as well, an officer said they were looking into it.

The unidentified accused is believed to have hacked the WhatsApp account of a Pakistani national and used his WhatsApp account to send the threat messages. The police are now trying to trace the IP address of the WhatsApp account to find out the location from where the messages were sent.

The unidentified person behind the messages claimed he was from Pakistan and a few Indians were helping him carry out an attack similar to 26/11.

An FIR has also been registered by the Worli police against an unknown person under IPC Section 506 (2) (criminal intimidation). Speaking to mediapersons earlier, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar had said, “Last night, around 11.35 pm, some terror-related messages were received on the phone number of one of Mumbai’s traffic police control rooms. Prima facie, the number seems to be from Pakistan. The messages mention a terror threat to Mumbai. Some of the numbers mentioned in the messages are being probed.”

“All agencies, including Mumbai Police, its crime branch and the Maharashtra ATS are investigating the case. We are verifying the numbers in the messages,” he added.

Phansalkar further said, “We want to assure people that the Mumbai Police does not take any such calls lightly. We are taking it very seriously and working to ensure no harm is caused to anyone. There was a mention of Ajmal Kasab, one of the terrorists behind the 26/11 attacks and (deceased) Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in the messages.”

On the fact that the messages were in Hindi and not in Urdu and if there was an attempt to create a fake IP address so that the messages would appear to have come from a Pakistan number, he said, “We cannot rule out any possibility without an investigation.”