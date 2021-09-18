Seven months after MP Mohan Delkar’s death, son being wooed by parties for bypoll

Seven months after his father Mohan Delkar, an MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, allegedly committed suicide in Mumbai citing political pressure, his son Abhinav is being wooed by almost all the major political parties in view of the bypolls necessitated by the Parliamentarian’s death. The Election Commission is yet to notify the date for bypolls in the Union Territory.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Abhinav said he has already received feelers from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena requesting him to be their candidate in the upcoming by elections.

“Because of the good work that my father has done in this constituency, everyone knows that the people of Dadra and Nagar Haveli are with us. I have already received feelers from the BJP, the Shiv Sena and the NCP who have approached and offered me a ticket,” Abhinav said, adding he would take a call after consultation with his supporters.

A seven-time MP, Mohan Delkar had won the 2019 elections as an independent. He was found dead inside a room at Hotel Sea Green South in Marine Drive on February 22. Police said he had ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan, and had also left behind a 14-page suicide note, accusing government officials and a few private persons of forcing him to take the step.

On March 9, on the basis of the note left behind by Delkar and after recording Abhinav’s statement, a case was registered against administrator Prafull Patel, District Magistrate (DM) Sandeep Singh, superintendent of police (SP) Sharad Darade, deputy DM Apurva Sharma, Sub-divisional officer Manasvi Jain, police inspector Manoj Patel, DNH law secretary Rohit Yadav,

BJP leader Fatehsinh Chauhan and a man called Dilip Patel (Talathi) at Marine Drive police station in Mumbai.

When asked that despite making accusation against Patel, who is considered to have close affiliation with senior leaders from the BJP, he was offered a ticket by the saffron party, Abhinav said, “I cannot divulge the details on who approached me but I was told aapki dushmani pura BJP party ke saath toh nahi hain, aap apne case ladte rahiye or election bhi humare saath ladiye (you don’t have enmity with the entire party, right? You continue with your fight for justice. At the same time, fight the elections too for us.)”

Abhinav has also raised questions on the investigation over his father’s death being conducted by the Special Investigation Team formed by the Mumbai police.

Meanwhile, officials, on the condition of anonymity, said they have so far recorded statements of around 16 witnesses and are focused on collecting evidence in the case.

“Initially, the investigation in the case did not progress due to coronavirus as people from their (suspects’) family were also infected. But now, we are collecting documentary evidence and analysing them. Several times, we have written to the offices of the government officials named in the FIR, asking for certain documents and they have cooperated,” said a senior police official.

When contacted about the feelers, Rajul Patel, coordinator for Sena in Gujarat, said, “I am not aware of this development.”

Nawab Malik, NCP minister and party’s chief spokesperson, declined to comment on the matter. CR Paatil, BJP Gujarat state president, did not respond to calls and messages.