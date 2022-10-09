Seven lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai 97.44 per cent full

Seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai are 97.44 per cent full, and have 14,10,274 million litres (ML) of water stocked as on September 9, easing pressure on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The lakes’ total capacity is 14,47,363 ML. This indicates that the city has water stocked for the next one year, without the BMC having to impose water cuts.

The civic body supplies 3,850 million litres of water on a daily-basis against the city’s demand for almost 4,400 million litres.

The seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai, include Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vehar, and Tulsi. All of these lakes are located either in Mumbai at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, or in the neighbouring districts of Thane and Palghar.

In the last 24 hours catchment areas of the seven lakes had collectively received 35 mm of rainfall.

Two of the seven lakes — Vehar and Tulsi — are filled upto the brim. Vehar lake has a capacity of 27,698 ML of water and the Tulsi lake has 8064 ML.

This monsoon, the Modak Sagar, Tansa and Tulsi filled up to its capacity by mid-July. Vehar had reached its full mark on August 11. At present, the Modak Sagar is 86.66 perc ent full with 1,11,731 ML water stock against its capacity of 1,28,925 ML. Tansa is 97.27 per cent full with 1,41,122 ML as against its full capacity of 1,45,080 ML.

Bhatsa dam in Thane, which supplies 55 per cent of the water requirement to the city, is 99.20 percent full with 7,11,206 ML.

Last year, the Bhatsa dam was 99.81 per cent full; Upper Vaitarna was 99.58 per cent full, and Middle Vaitarna is 95.23 per cent The lakes were 99.43 per cent full with 14,39,082 ML water stock in 2021, and in 2020 they were only 98.11 per cent full.