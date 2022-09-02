scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Seven lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai 97.5 per cent full

The seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vehar and Tulsi located at Sanjay Gandhi National Park and the neighbouring districts of Thane and Palghar.

Of these seven lakes, Modak Sagar and Vehar are 100 per cent full. (File)

The seven lakes that supply drinking water to Maharashtra capital Mumbai are 97.51 per cent full as of Friday morning and have 14,11,317 million litres of useful water content against their capacity of 14,47,363 million litres, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The catchment areas of these lakes received a total of 125 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.

On the same day in 2021, the lakes were 90.22 per cent full and had 13,05,878 million litres useful water content.

On the same day in 2020, the lakes were 96.90 per cent full and had 14,02,554 million litres useful water content.

Of these seven lakes, Modak Sagar and Vehar are 100 per cent full.

Modak Sagar lake has a capacity of 1,28,925 million litres and it received 25 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours. It started overflowing on July 13.

Vehar has a capacity of 27,698 million litres and it started overflowing on August 11.

Tansa has 1,43,887 million litres useful water content and is 99.1 percent full. It started overflowing on July 14.

Tulsi, which started overflowing on July 16, now has 7,691 million litres useful water content and is 98.94 per cent full.

Bhatsa lake is 97.05 per cent full and has 6,79,747 million litres of useful water content. It supplies 5,75,700 million litres of its total available water stock to Mumbai, while the rest is used by the state irrigation department.

The civic body supplies 3,850 million litres of water daily against the city’s demand for almost 4,400 million litres.

Taking into account evaporation from the surface of the lakes and loss of water during transport and distribution, Mumbai’s lakes have water stock to last for over 330 days.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 12:52:53 pm
