Monday, August 22, 2022

Seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai 96.91% full

The water stock of the seven lakes is at its highest on August 22 in the past two years. Of these seven lakes, Modak Sagar, Vehar and Tulsi are 100 per cent full.

taking into account evaporation from the surface of the lakes and loss of water during transport and distribution, Mumbai's lakes have water stock to last for 330 days.

The seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai are 96.91 per cent full and have 1,402,616 million litres (ML) of water stock as on August 22, against a total capacity of 14,47,363 ML.

The water stock of the seven lakes is at its highest on August 22 in the past two years. On August 22 in 2021, the seven lakes had 86.86 per cent water stock or 1,257,251 ML and on August 22 in 2020, they had 92.38 per cent water stock or 1,337,089 ML.

These lakes are Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vehar and Tulsi, located either in Mumbai at Sanjay Gandhi National Park or neighbouring districts of Thane and Palghar. In the past 24 hours, the catchment areas of the seven lakes has collectively received 59 mm of rain.

Of these seven lakes, Modak Sagar, Vehar and Tulsi are 100 per cent full. Modak Sagar lake started overflowing on July 13, Tulsi on July 1 and Vehar on August 11. Tansa has 143,534 ML useful water content and is 98.93 per cent full. It had started overflowing on July 14.

Bhatsa lake is 96.14 filled to capacity and has 689,327 ML of useful water content. It supplies 5,75,700 ML of its total available water stock to Mumbai while the rest is used by the state irrigation department.

The civic body supplies 3,850 million litres of water daily against the city’s demand for almost 4,400 million litres. Accordingly, taking into account evaporation from the surface of the lakes and loss of water during transport and distribution, Mumbai’s lakes have water stock to last for 330 days.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 09:42:04 pm
Punjab ex-minister Ashu held over ‘scam’ in awarding contract for foodgrain transport

