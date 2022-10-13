scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Seven, including 3 Sudan nationals, held for smuggling gold worth Rs 8 crore

An official said they had received information that an Indian national, Mohammed Sameda, who had arrived from Dubai, was carrying concealed gold.

Officials said that 15 kg of gold valued at Rs 7.87 crore was seized from the arrested persons.

The customs Department laid multiple traps on Tuesday and Wednesday and arrested seven persons, including three Sudan nationals, for allegedly trying to smuggle gold. Officials said that 15 kg of gold valued at Rs 7.87 crore was seized from the arrested persons. An official said they had received information that an Indian national, Mohammed Sameda, who had arrived from Dubai, was carrying concealed gold.

“On physical examination, we found 9.895 kg of gold valued at Rs 5.20 crore from him,” said an official. During interrogation, Sameda revealed the role of two Sudanese nationals, who had handed over the gold to him in Dubai. The two Sudan nationals were also intercepted at Mumbai airport and arrested.

In another instance, an Indian national was arrested while trying to smuggle gold in dust form in his undergarments. Gold dust weighing 1.875 kg valued at Rs 99.75 lakh was seized from him.

Two other Indian nationals were arrested with gold dust weighing 1,068 gm and 1,185 gm valued at Rs 56,81,760 and Rs 58,78,600 respectively. In the fourth instance, AIU officials intercepted a Sudan national and recovered gold dust weighing 973 gm valued at Rs 51.17 lakh.

