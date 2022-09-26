Seven hutments on nullah cave in, none injured

SEVEN HUTMENTS on a major nullah in Vile Parle collapsed at 8.30 pm on Sunday and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) vacated families from 24 adjoining hutments and moved them to a nearby BMC school. No injuries were reported in the incident, according to the BMC disaster management department.

The incident was reported at Indira Nagar slums on Juhu Road opposite Mithibai College in Vile Parle West.

The hutments are located on the banks of a nullah and along with its retaining wall, a portion of the front wall of at least seven of them caved in.

A civic official said, “As they all share walls and are temporary shed-like structures built in concrete without a foundation, adjoining nullahs now run the risk of caving in. Families from these houses have been shifted to a BMC school as a precautionary measure.”

The incident was reported to BMC’s K/West ward with jurisdiction over the area.