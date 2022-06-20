scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Seven Hills Hospital to conduct study on Omicron patients with new Covid symptoms

Genome sequencing reports have shown that most of the recent Covid-19 patients are  infected with Omicron and its sub-variants.

Written by Rupsa Chakraborty | Mumbai |
June 20, 2022 1:27:52 am
Omicron, Mumbai Omicron, Mumbai Covid Omicron, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsDoctors have observed that the symptoms in this wave are unlike those in the previous waves, when the Delta variant was predominant and most patients were suffering from respiratory issues.

With a spike in Covid-19 cases in the city, many of the recently infected patients have complained of diarrhea and hybrid fever symptoms. To understand the pathological characteristics of this new pattern of infection , the Seven Hills Hospital – the only dedicated civic Covid hospital in Mumbai – has decided to conduct a study on patients with these symptoms.

Doctors have observed that the symptoms in this wave are unlike those in the previous waves, when the Delta variant was predominant and most patients were suffering from respiratory issues. But since the advent of the mutated Omicron variant, gut-related illnesses and high fever have become more common among patients.

Considering this new trend of symptoms, the Seven Hills Hospital has decided to conduct a study on the admitted patients, as nearly 50 per cent of them have similar symptoms.

“Viruses keep mutating and the infection pattern also changes. So, it is essential to understand how these changes are happening at the epidemiological level. Like we have done earlier, we will conduct a study on the profiles of the patients and their related symptoms,” said Dr Smita Chavhan, additional dean of Seven Hills Hospital.

In April, the National Health Service in the United Kingdom had added diarrhoea, sore throat and muscle pain to the list of symptoms of Covid-19.

“Earlier, several studies have pointed out that Omicron patients often complain of six gut-related illnesses – nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal pain, heartburn and bloating,” said Dr Sunil Jain, consultant and head of emergency at Jaslok Hospital.

“This time, people are coming up with diarrhoea but symptoms are milder now. Cases of hospitalisation have been way fewer,” he added.

