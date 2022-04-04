Seven Hills Hospital initiates study to understand black fungus infection

The Seven Hills Hospital, Marol — one of the major Covid-19 facilities of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) —has initiated a study on Mucormycosis or black fungus to understand its clinical characteristics. The study is centred around 42 patients, who were treated in the hospital.

Mucormycosis is a serious but rare fungal infection caused by a group of moulds called mucormycetes. According to doctors, it causes blindness, organ dysfunction, loss of body tissue and can be fatal, if not treated in time.

The doctors will conduct the study from the available medical documentation of the former patients. “Through this, we will try to understand the type of treatments provided to patients. The profile of patients, who required oxygen; the underlying health issues of the recovered Covid-19 patients, who developed Mucormycosis; their environmental exposure like the hospitals where they underwent Covid-19 treatment and their homes…” said Dr Maharudra Kumbhar, an officer on special duty at the hospital.

Although the study is concentrated in a limited sample size doctors believe that it would help them to get a basic clinical characteristics of the infection. “We are also profiling the patients, who had to undergo surgeries and the time they took for complete recovery,” said Dr Balkrishna Adsul, Dean of the hospital.

The report of the study is expected in the next two weeks.

During the second wave, as the Covid-19 cases doubled up, nearly 10,000 patients were detected with Mucormycosis, which is considered to have an overall mortality rate of 50 per cent. Doctors blamed it on the unregulated usage of medicines like Tocilizumab and steroids that compromised the immunity among Covid-19 patients.

“Steroids reduce inflammation in the lungs of Covid-19 infected patients. But it also reduces immunity. So, when they get exposed to mucor mould, which is commonly found in soil, plants, manure, and decaying fruits and vegetables, it becomes life threatening,” said Dr Ajay Doiphode, president of the Association of tolaryngologists (AOI). “Thankfully, due to less severity of infection in the third wave, the cases were limited,” he added.