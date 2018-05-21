Mumbai: Seven held for ‘selling counterfeit Hindustan Unilever cosmetics’

The accused were produced in court on Sunday and remanded to police custody till May 23. (Representational) The accused were produced in court on Sunday and remanded to police custody till May 23. (Representational)

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested seven people on Sunday for allegedly selling counterfeit products under multi-national brand — Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL).

HUL had filed a Notice of Motion suit in the Bombay High Court in February, alleging that fake versions of their cosmetic products — Ponds face cream and Lakme eyeliner — were being sold in the market. The firm had employed a private security firm to investigate the matter. The security firm’s report had submitted a few samples of the counterfeit goods, which, when tested by the HUL, were found to be fake, the police said.

In its suit, HUL had sought relief from the court and an order restraining the sale of the counterfeit products. According to an order passed by Justice S J Kathawalla, the Court Receiver raided seven locations where the counterfeit products were being manufactured. The products were seized from five locations.

Justice Kathawalla observed that, “The goods in question are meant to be applied on skin and eyelids. If the defendants are allowed to continue with their infringing activities any further, the same may lead to disastrous consequences. In the interest of member of the public who purchase these products thinking that the same are original products, stern action is required to be taken against such defendants.”

Over the next two months, Justice Kathawalla has ordered six men involved in the manufacture of the fake cosmetics and printing of logos on the packets to appear before the court and recorded their statements. The accused had claimed in court that they did not know each other and were not involved in the offences of copyright infringement, cheating and forgery, as claimed by the HUL.

On April 2, Justice Kathawalla ordered the Mumbai Police Commissioner to initiate an investigation under the supervision of a deputy commissioner of police. The police were also directed to file a report in court on May 16. Later, the police sought a week’s extension to file its report. In the interim, the police have arrested seven men early on Sunday.

The accused are identified as Abdul Wahab Sayyad (32), Rajesh Desai (44), Ramdas Rahate (57), Nitin Pore (41), Kishor Tamanekar (30), Raghu Patil (44) and Abudullah Farooq Ansari (48). They were produced in court on Sunday and remanded to police custody till May 23.

While Sayyad, Desai, Rahate and Pore run independent business, the other three run photocopy and lamination shops in various parts of Mumbai and Thane.

Advocate Qureshi Aftab, who is representing Sayyad, said his client manufactures torches. “What was the hurry to arrest when all the defendants have been regularly attending the High Court? There are no seizures to be made by the police as the court receiver has raided all the premises and sealed them,” he said.

Advocate Rahul Kadam, who is representing HUL, said the accused had infringed upon the firm’s copyright by manufacturing counterfeit cosmetics.

