Seven arrested for selling Remdesivir injections at five times the MRP

The MRP of the injections manufactured by Hetero Healthcare and Cipla is Rs 4,500. (Representational) The MRP of the injections manufactured by Hetero Healthcare and Cipla is Rs 4,500. (Representational)

Seven men were arrested on Saturday for allegedly selling vials of life-saving drug Remdesivir to needy Covid-19 patients at five times the MRP.

Food and Drug and Administration (FDA) Inspector Sharadchandra Nandekar approached Unit 7 of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch after receiving information that a man was selling vials of the injections for Rs 30,000 each. The MRP of the injections manufactured by Hetero Healthcare and Cipla is Rs 4,500.

Posing as bogus customers, the FDA and the Crime Branch arranged to meet the seller in Mulund West on Saturday.

However, the seller sent two other men instead with one vial of Remdesivir manufactued by Hetero Healthcare.

Upon arresting them, the police found that the men – Vikas Dubey (30) and Rahul Gala (30) – work at a pharmacy in Mulund West. Later, they found six more vials of the drug, manufactured by Hetero Healthcare, at Gala’s home. The arrested men told the police that Bhavesh Shah (46), a salesman at a drug distribution company, had supplied them the vials.

The police and FDA then discovered that several marketing representatives employed at drug distribution companies had hoarded stocks of Remdesivir sent to them by its manufacturers and had been selling them illegally.

“The accused would make bogus sales receipts from the drugs while actually contacting patients in need of the medicine and selling them the injections at Rs 30,000 each,” said a senior Crime Branch officer.

The police investigations then led to Ashish Kanojiya (30), a marketing representative with a drug distribution company in Mumbai. Six Remdesivir injections manufactured by Cipla were found at his home.

Through Kanojiya, the police discovered his supplier – Ritesh Thombare (32) – a marketing representative employed with a leading pharmaceutical company in Navi Mumbai. The police next traced Thombare’s associate, Guruvindersingh Rathod (25), in Bhandup.

It was also discovered that Rathod, who works with a drug manufacturer, was being supplied with the drugs by Sudhir Pujari (41), a marketing representative employed with Ghatkopar-based pharmaceutical company, which distributes Cipla products.

D R Gahane, Joint Commissioner (Drugs) in Mumbai, said: “As we arrested more men, we found 13 vials of Remdesivir in their possession.” He added that one of those arrested works for a pharmaceutical company that is a licensed distributor of Remdesivir in Mumbai, supplying to hospitals and COVID-19 patients. “He used to transport the vials. We are investigating whether the owner was aware of this stock diversion,” Gahane said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd