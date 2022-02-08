Seven arrested for robbery in Mulund, Rs 37L recovered

A history-sheeter from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh and his contact in Dombivli were responsible for planning and executing the daylight robbery in Mulund on Tuesday in which Rs 77 lakh were looted, police said on Monday.

Mulund police have arrested seven people in the case, including the Jaunpur-based history-sheeter Bipin Kumar Singh (34) and his friend Vashiullah Chaudhari (43), who had moved to Dombivali in Thane from Jaunpur a few years ago. Police have managed to recover Rs 37 lakh of the Rs 77 lakh looted amount from the accused.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil said that a police team solved the case with the arrest of seven accused and had recovered some of the stolen money. DCP (zone VII) Prashant Kadam said that after tracking the vehicle that was used in the crime, the police team managed to track down some of the accused.

Kadam said that during the investigation they found that it was Singh alias Monu, also a murder accused, who had planned this with his aide Chaudhari. The accused were arrested from various parts of the country, including Navi Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.