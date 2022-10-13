Seven arrested for ‘gold smuggling’ in Mumbai

The Air Intelligence Unit of the customs department laid multiple traps on Tuesday and Wednesday and arrested seven persons, including three Sudanese nationals, for allegedly trying to smuggle gold.

AIU officials revealed that 15 kg gold valued at Rs 7.87 crore was seized from the arrested persons who had hidden the gold in a specially-designed chest belt, in their undergarments and one of them in their rectum.

An AIU official said they had received information that an Indian national, Mohammed Sameda, who had arrived by Emirates flight EK 500 from Dubai, was intercepted.

“On physical examination, we found 9.895 kg of gold valued at Rs 5.20 crore from him,” said an official, adding, “The gold was kept in a specially-designed chest belt with nine pockets that was found wrapped around the chest and shoulder.”

During interrogation, Sameda revealed the role of two Sudanese nationals, who had handed over the gold to him in Dubai. The two Sudanese nationals, Mansour Elmukashfi (44) and Mohammed Salih Eltelb (41), were also intercepted at Mumbai airport and arrested. All three passengers were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

In another instance, an Indian national was arrested while trying to smuggle gold in dust form in his undergarments. He had landed in Chennai from Sharjah and was arrested with gold dust weighing 1.875 kg valued at Rs 99.75 lakh after he landed at Mumbai airport by IndiGo flight.

Two other Indian nationals were arrested with gold dust weighing 1,068 gram and 1,185 gram valued at Rs 56,81,760 and Rs 58,78,600 respectively. They had arrived from Jeddah by flight Saudia SV 772.

Advertisement

“Gold dust packets were found concealed in their undergarments, the gold dust was seized and both the passengers were arrested,” said an AIU official.

In the fourth instance, AIU officials intercepted a Sudanese national and recovered gold dust weighing 973 gram valued at Rs 51,17,980. He had arrived by Emirates flight from Dubai and gold was found with him in wax form.

“Gold dust in wax in egg form was found concealed in the rectum. The passenger was arrested,” said an officer.