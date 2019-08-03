Seven arrested for abducting, extorting money from Mumbai man

SEVEN MEN were arrested on Friday for allegedly abducting a 30-year-old real estate agent in Mumbai’s Mahim area and extorting money from him.

The real estate agent, Harshal Manjarekar, was abducted on July 23 and was let go the same day after his driver handed the accused cash and jewellery worth Rs 13 lakh, said the police. Manjarekar filed a complaint with the police last Sunday — five days after the incident.

The accused have been identified as Kalpesh Mali (39), Suhas Kannade (28), Vinayak Mhatre (34), Sameer Mhatre (44), Vishal Koli (32), Anil More (28) and Mahesh Bhoite (39).

The police said the incident took place when Manjarekar was on his way to Bandra. His car was allegedly accosted by a Wagon R near his residence in Macchimar colony at Raheja junction. Three men got off the Wagon R. Posing as crime branch officials, they threatened Manjarekar and his driver and forcefully sat in their car.

“The driver was subsequently let off, following which, they took Manjarekar to Navi Mumbai. They asked him for cash. When Manjarekar said that he only had Rs 2 lakh in his car, they made him call his driver and ordered him to get more money to Palm Beach road in Navi Mumbai,” said an officer.

The group asked the driver to drop the bag containing cash and jewellery near NMMC headquarters in Belapur. As the driver called them to inform that he has left the bag in Belapur, he was told to pick up Manjarekar from Kharghar station.

The complainant went home and later approached the police. The seven were arrested from Dombivali and Pratiksha Nagar in Sion on Friday.

The police said that one of the accused knew Manjarekar personally. “Manjarekar used to stay in Pratiksha Nagar. One of the accused stayed in the same building. He knew that Manjarekar was wealthy. So, he floated the idea of abducting him and formed a group with six others,” said the officer.

“All seven accused were involved in the case for monetary gains. We are still ascertaining their roles,” the officer added.