Setting up oxygen plants: BMC asks company to immediately complete work at 16 sites, else face penalty

The BMC, in a letter dated July 19, has instructed the Highway Construction Company to complete the installation of 16 oxygen generation plants at nine civic-run hospitals, work for which is running behind the schedule. If the work is not completed immediately, the BMC said it will penalise the company.

To drastically bring down dependence on private oxygen suppliers and save money, the BMC on June 16 had awarded the contract to the company to install oxygen generation plants at nine civic-run hospitals – in 16 locations – in 30 days.

While the 16 sites were handed over to the company on June 16, final site clearance was received by all plots between June 16 and June 25. The BMC had then said that it would calculate the deadline for work at five sites as July 25, while the remaining will be between July 16 and July 25.

“You are hereby instructed to complete the work immediately without fail; otherwise, the penalty will be levied to you as per terms and conditions of the tender. Moreover, action deemed fit will be taken for the lapses, delay and non-compliance, if found any, as per tender conditions,” read the letter.

Once operational, the shelf life of these plants will be 15 to 30 years.