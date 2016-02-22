Setting standards for vehicle horns: NGT issues order to govt authorities

The NATIONAL Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed government authorities to participate in a consultative process next month on the issue of setting standards for vehicle horns in the country.

In a hearing before the bench of Justice UD Salvi and expert member Dr Ajay Deshpande, the tribunal was informed that though the Maharashtra government has issued a notification on July 31, 2014, prescribing standards for horns, it was not being implemented.

Activist Dileep Nevatia also submitted before the NGT western zone bench that despite directions passed by the tribunal, the regional transport authorities were not taking concrete steps to ensure noise standards for horns at the time of registering the vehicles.

In a previous order, the NGT had directed the Centre to ensure that there was control on the noise generated by vehicle horns and modified silencers through regulation at the manufacturing levels and delivery points by carmakers.

It was to be further monitored by the Regional Transport Offices when the vehicles were on the road. The Union ministry of Road Transport and Highways had informed the tribunal that guidelines has already been issued to manufacturers, automobile dealers and agencies certifying vehicles.

The counsel for the ministry could not clarify before the tribunal whether a draft notification in this regard had been

finalised.

The tribunal has hence decided to hear the authorities seeking compliance before passing any further orders.

“We direct the joint secretaries of Department of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, Environment Department, Government of Maharashtra, transport commissioner, Member secretary, MPCB and CPCB to remain present before us to participate in a consultative process,” the tribunal order states.

The consultative meeting is scheduled for March 21. Worli resident Nevatia had sought government agencies to specify standards for sirens and multi-source horns and ban vehicles breaching noise standards. Such a notification would reduce a major source of noise pollution, activists say.

A survey conducted by Awaaz Foundation had found that blare horns at peak levels go up to 108.4 decibel, while the prescribed noise limit for automobiles is 85 decibel under the Noise Pollution (Regulation & Control) Rules under the Environment Protection Act.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App